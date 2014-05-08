LONDON Prudential plc saw a 29 percent increase in new business profit during the first quarter of the year, boosted by buoyant sales of bulk annuities in its British home market.

In a trading statement on Thursday the life and pensions group said new business profit nearly doubled in Britain which it attributed largely to strong sales of bulk annuity products to corporate pension schemes.

Sales of these products, which offer a guaranteed income to retirees until death, amounted to 73 million pounds over the period, up from nothing a year earlier. Total sales at the British arm were up 28 percent.

Prudential said there could be significant disruption of annuity sales to individuals as a result of reforms to Britain's pensions system which mean retirees will no longer be forced to buy annuities with their savings.

Sales of individual annuities in Britain dropped 35 percent to 36 million pounds in the first quarter, the company said.

New business profit was up 67 percent in the United States and rose by a fifth in Asia on a constant exchange rate basis.

The company said it remained confident about its prospects for the rest of the year as the global economy strengthens, although it acknowledged that "ongoing end emerging geopolitical uncertainties in a number of regions."

The political crisis in Ukraine and souring relations between the West and Russia have added to investor nerves about emerging markets since the start of the year.

Prudential has put emerging markets at the core of its strategy, particularly in Asia where a growing middle class is seen as fertile ground for its savings and investment products.

The company's fund management arm M&G saw net inflows of new money of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.38 billion), helping lift total funds under management to 248 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Jemima Kelly and Jon Boyle)