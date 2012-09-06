MILAN Italy's Prysmian (PRY.MI), the world's largest cable maker, said it had agreed to buy 100 percent of Britain's Global Marine Systems Energy (GME) for about 53 million euros (42 million pounds).

The acquisition of the British company, which is active in the installation of submarine power cables and systems, is part of Prysmian's efforts to expand into businesses with higher profitability, it said in a statement on Thursday.

GME, owned by British submarine cable engineering service provider Global Marine Systems Limited, has an estimated 2012 turnover of 75 million euros.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)