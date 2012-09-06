Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
MILAN Italy's Prysmian (PRY.MI), the world's largest cable maker, said it had agreed to buy 100 percent of Britain's Global Marine Systems Energy (GME) for about 53 million euros (42 million pounds).
The acquisition of the British company, which is active in the installation of submarine power cables and systems, is part of Prysmian's efforts to expand into businesses with higher profitability, it said in a statement on Thursday.
GME, owned by British submarine cable engineering service provider Global Marine Systems Limited, has an estimated 2012 turnover of 75 million euros.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.