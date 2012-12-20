European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) plans to reduce its monthly cash burn excluding restructuring costs by half to 100 million euros (81.7 million pounds) next year, Chief Executive Philippe Varin said in an interview published in Le Monde newspaper.
The CEO added that the carmaker was still aiming to break even in terms of operating cash flow by the end of 2014.
Varin added that the company had no new plans to sell assets.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse posted a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for 2016, its second straight year in the red, keeping pressure on Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to deliver on his turnaround plan for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.