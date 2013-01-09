PARIS PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) is not considering parting with its 57 percent stake in car parts maker Faurecia (EPED.PA), PSA brands chief Frederic Saint-Geours said on Wednesday.

"This is not on the agenda," he said when asked about reports that the carmaker was preparing a full or partial sale of the stake.

Shares in Peugeot rose as much as 13 percent on Monday after Paris-based brokerage CM-CIC said the carmaker may be forced to dispose of its Faurecia stake to raise between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros (995.6 -1 billion pounds) .

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)