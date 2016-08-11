West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
PARIS Defending champions Paris St Germain will be without the injured Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva for their Ligue 1 season opener at Bastia, coach Unai Emery said on Thursday.
"He's getting better but it's too soon. It's best if he rests. I think he'll be good next week," the Basque told reporters of Uruguay striker Cavani, who is suffering from a thigh injury.
Emery, who replaced Laurent Blanc during the close season, added that Brazilian centre back Silva has a hip problem and is also sidelined.
PSG travel to Bastia on Friday while Monaco take on Guingamp at Louis II.
The other games will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.