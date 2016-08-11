Football Soccer - Paris St Germain Training - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 11/4/16Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva during trainingAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff/ Livepic/ Files

PARIS Defending champions Paris St Germain will be without the injured Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva for their Ligue 1 season opener at Bastia, coach Unai Emery said on Thursday.

"He's getting better but it's too soon. It's best if he rests. I think he'll be good next week," the Basque told reporters of Uruguay striker Cavani, who is suffering from a thigh injury.

Emery, who replaced Laurent Blanc during the close season, added that Brazilian centre back Silva has a hip problem and is also sidelined.

PSG travel to Bastia on Friday while Monaco take on Guingamp at Louis II.

The other games will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)