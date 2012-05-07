pSivida Corp (PSDV.O) said UK health regulators approved its drug to treat retinal swelling in diabetic patients, weeks after it received approval in Austria.

The company's marketing partner Alimera Sciences (ALIM.O) had said in February that seven European countries, including the UK, found Iluvien to be "approvable," reviving hopes for the treatment that was rejected twice by U.S. health regulators.

Alimera expects the drug to be available in the European Union by 2012-end.

Iluvien, an injectable eye insert, is designed to treat vision impairment associated with chronic diabetic macular edema -- swelling of the retina due to leakage of fluids from blood vessels in the eye. The condition is the leading cause of blindness among diabetics.

Approval of Iluvien in the United States is not a realistic scenario, Cowen & Co analyst Simos Simeonidis said in a note to clients, adding that the company must now try to make the most of Iluvien in the European Union.

Shares in pSivida were up 3 percent at $2.20, while those of Alimera were trading down 2 percent at $2.72 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)