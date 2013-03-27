South Korean singer Psy (C) is escorted by airport security upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

SEOUL South Korean rapper Psy wants his fans to turn up in white at his April concert where he will launch a new song that he hopes will cement the success of his "Gangnam Style" Youtube hit.

"See this pic and let's be white on 0413", Psy tweeted on his @psy_oppa Twitter feed on Wednesday, referring to the April 13 concert to be held in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The chubby rapper, who shot to fame with over a billion Youtube hits in 2012, subsequently poses in a variety of white clothing, ranging from a spacesuit to tennis whites and even a bridal gown and skimpy figure-skating dress.

here

His stylist says the 35-year old is more likely to reprise a concert style based on the suit used in "Gangnam Style" than anything more racy.

Psy has not yet revealed what song he will release.

(Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Elaine Lies and Michael Perry)