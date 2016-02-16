BANGKOK Thailand's PTT Pcl (PTT.BK) plans to delay its purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Shell Eastern Trading (PTE) and BP Singapore PTE Ltd due to weaker-than expected domestic demand, its executive said on Tuesday.

PTT is currently in discussions with the two suppliers regarding the delay, Noppadol Pinsupa, senior executive vice president for PTT's gas business unit, told reporters.

PTT, the country's top energy firm, expects LNG imports of about 2.7 million tonnes this year, lower than a prior estimate of almost 5 million tonnes, the executive added. Thailand imported 2.6 million tonnes of LNG in 2015, he said.

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)