LONDON Higher government spending drove public sector net borrowing to a record high for a month of August, although borrowing for previous months was revised lower, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said public sector net borrowing excluding financial interventions rose to 15.934 billion pounds in August from 14.003 billion pounds a year ago, above analysts' forecasts for a reading of 13.2 billion pounds.

Including financial interventions, public sector net borrowing also rose last month to 13.161 billion pounds from 11.852 billion pounds in August 2010, above economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll of 11.25 billion pounds.

However, public borrowing excluding financial interventions in the 2010/11 fiscal year was also revised down to 136.7 billion pounds, mainly due to revisions to local government data, the ONS said.

The downward revisions were due to a recalculation of local government data, the ONS said.

Figures for April-July this year were revised down by 4.6 billion pounds, also due to local government revisions and accrued income tax receipts.

Borrowing for the year to date stands at 51.482 billion pounds.

The coalition government has launched a tough austerity programme, including plans to cut public spending, in order to eliminate the country's budget deficit by 2015.

The gap totalled more than 10 percent of GDP before they came into office in May 2010. The government's plan is based on an independent target for borrowing of 122 billion pounds this year, but concerns about global economic growth and rising unemployment could put that in jeopardy.

The economy has barely grown since last September and analysts reckon that a combination of weak economic output and a permanent loss of production capacity as a result of the recession could derail the government's debt reduction plans.

The International Monetary Fund this week cut its forecast for UK growth to 1.1 percent this year from 1.5 percent, and now sees growth of just 1.6 percent in 2012, down from 2.3 percent. It said if growth were to turn out weaker the government should consider slowing the pace of its deficit reduction plans.

The public sector net cash requirement came in at 11.834 billion pounds, above forecasts for a reading of 7 billion pounds, partly due to a gilt redemption.

The OBR will publish updated fiscal forecasts on November 29, alongside Chancellor George Osborne's autumn budgetary statement to parliament.