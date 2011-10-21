LONDON Solid tax growth and flat spending helped cut government borrowing in September, leaving it on track to meet its deficit reduction target half way through the financial year, but a weakening economy means the rest of the year may be tougher.

Eliminating Britain's budget deficit over the next five years is the flagship policy of the Conservative-led coalition government -- and one that will put it increasingly to the test as a darker international environment means growth is failing to pick up as expected.

The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that public sector net borrowing excluding public sector interventions -- the government's preferred measure -- fell to 14.138 billion pounds last month from 15.411 billion pounds in September 2010, below economists' forecast of 15.0 billion pounds.

"The September public finance figures provided some very welcome good news for George Osborne," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

"(But) the weakness of the economy and rising job losses suggest he'll have a major battle over the second half of the fiscal year to achieve his goals."

Britain's coalition government is one year into a five-year plan to largely eliminate the country's budget deficit, which totalled more than 10 percent of GDP before they came into office in May 2010.

PSNB-ex for the fiscal year to date totalled 63.518 billion pounds, down 10.5 percent on the year. Within that, tax receipts rose almost 5 percent -- broadly in line with inflation -- while government spending rose at a lower pace and net investment was 20 percent lower on the year.

The government said it was well on the way to meeting its deficit target of 122 billion pounds or 7.9 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, down from 137.067 billion pounds or 9.31 percent of GDP in the year to April 2011.

"Despite the global economic turbulence stemming from the crisis of confidence in the euro zone, today's figures show the government's progress in delivering its deficit reduction plan," said a Treasury spokesman.

Osborne has come under growing pressure to relent on his debt goals after a year of near zero growth that has driven up unemployment and hammered confidence, prompting the Bank of England to provide a 75 billion pound cash injection into the economy.

Osborne himself has pledged to announce measures to boost growth when he makes his autumn budgetary statement to parliament on November 29, which will coincide with a new set of fiscal forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

INTEREST PAYMENTS UP

Friday's data showed that the broader public sector net borrowing measure -- which includes the cost of bailing out Britain's banks, as well as some revenues from the sector -- fell to 11.384 billion pounds in September, from 13.285 billion pounds in September 2010.

The cash measure of public borrowing was much higher than expected in September, however, coming in at 19.883 billion pounds. That was partly due to record interest payments for gilts because of the growing volume of debt that needs to be serviced.

Gilt interest payments totalled 9 billion pounds in September, up 8.6 percent on the year.

However, the ONS said a lack of data for the state-controlled banks meant the public sector net cash requirement data in recent months was less reliable than the central government net cash requirement series. The CGNCR came in at 23.059 billion pounds, down from 24.848 billion pounds in September 2010.

Britain's total public sector net debt, excluding financial sector interventions, rose to 966.8 billion pounds or 62.6 percent of GDP in September. Including the cost of bank support, it held steady at 147.6 percent of GDP.