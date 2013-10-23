A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a Telus store while using a mobile phone in Ottawa February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO Canadian telecom company Telus said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 100 percent of struggling start-up Public Mobile from private equity firm Cartesian Capital and Thomvest Seed Capital, a Toronto-based investment vehicle backed by Peter Thomson.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Canadian government said in a separate statement that it has approved the transfer of Public's spectrum licenses to Telus, paving the way for the deal to proceed.

Ottawa has been eager to encourage more competition in the wireless sector, and has frowned on dominant carriers buying more attractive airwaves used by small companies.

The approval of the spectrum transfer indicates that the Canadian government remains open to allowing such deals in select circumstances.

Unlike spectrum used by other new entrants such as Mobilicity and Wind Mobile, the spectrum licenses owned by Public were not part of the airwaves that were set aside for new entrants during a 2008 auction. Ottawa put a five-year ban on the transfer of that set-aside spectrum, or bandwidth used for phone calls and data transmission.

Telus had previously sought to buy rival start-up Mobilicity, but their initial C$380 million (226.3 million pounds) attempt was rebuffed by the government. Mobilicity, which has since sought creditor protection, is now attempting to revive a deal.

"This transaction does not materially change the spectrum concentration of incumbents in this country and therefore will not diminish competition in our wireless sector," Industry Minister James Moore said in a statement.

The Public transaction is still subject to approval from Canada's Competition Bureau.

"It doesn't necessarily change the landscape," said Dvai Ghose, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, noting that Ottawa made a point of saying restrictions on other airwaves still apply. "Buying Public Mobile doesn't enhance Telus' intrinsic value that much, (but) it eliminates a competitor."

Public spent only about C$52 million to buy the so-called G block spectrum out of a total C$4.2 billion raised in the 2008 auction.

The G block was not set aside, but it was not bid on by the dominant carriers since at the time it was used nowhere else in the world and as such handset makers did not make devices that work on the frequency.

However, it could be growing in popularity. Canaccord's Ghose said he believed that Apple Inc's latest iPhone models operate on the frequency.

"A lot of people were naysayers about our spectrum and I think we took what was seen as the least valuable spectrum and in some ways have shown it was one of the more valuable pieces of spectrum because we could actually sell it when no one else can," Public's Chief Executive Alek Krstajic said in an interview with Reuters.

