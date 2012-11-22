Friends and family members of former Puerto Rican welterweight boxer Hector 'Macho' Camacho pray in a circle outside the hospital, where Camacho is being treated for a gunshot wound to the face and neck, in San Juan November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Former boxer Hector 'Macho' Camacho of Puerto Rico during a photocall in Cancun, Mexico, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Former boxer Lovi Callejas (R) and friend Ruben Borrali console each other as they await news on the condition of former Puerto Rican welterweight boxer Hector 'Macho' Camacho outside the hospital, where Camacho is being treated for a gunshot wound to the face and neck, in San Juan November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Ernesto Torres (2nd L), director of the hospital where former welterweight boxing champion Hector 'Macho' Camacho is being treated after a drive-by shooting incident, gives a news conference on Camacho's condition in San Juan November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Former Puerto Rican welterweight boxing champion Hector 'Macho' Camacho poses for photographers during the filming of the Upfront program of Univision TV in Guaynabo, October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Former three-time world boxing champion Hector "Macho" Camacho is brain dead following a drive-by shooting in Puerto Rico, a doctor said on Thursday.

Relatives are expected to decide on Thursday whether to remove Camacho, 50, from life support, said Dr. Ernesto Torres, director of the Rio Piedras Medical Center in Puerto Rico.

Camacho "is clinically brain dead," Torres told reporters. "We have done all we can do."

Camacho was shot in the neck and face late on Tuesday when he sat in a parked car in Bayamon, a San Juan suburb. The driver was killed, and police have no motive for the shooting.

Camacho was hit in the jaw by a bullet that fractured two vertebrae and lodged in his shoulder.

Torres said Camacho was in a deep coma and unresponsive. Brain studies taken overnight were negative and the results were taken to a neurologist for a final determination.

Camacho's mother, Maria Matias, and other relatives were going to be updated about the former boxer's condition, Torres said.

