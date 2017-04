A Puerto Rico state police officer was detained after killing three fellow officers in Ponce, the island's second most populous city, the state police force wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"An agent took the life of a commander, a lieutenant and an agent," the state law enforcement department, Policia Puerto Rico, wrote in Spanish on Monday morning.

The suspect has been detained, the department said. "There are no words to describe the tragedy when three colleagues have lost their lives," the department wrote on Twitter in Spanish. "Our condolences to the families."

