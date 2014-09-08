A woman enters the headquarters of German sports goods firm Puma before the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN German sportswear company Puma said it has renewed its partnership with the Czech Republic Football Association, extending a sponsorship deal that has been running since 1995.

Puma declined to provide details on how much it was paying, or about how long the contract was for, saying only it would run into the next decade.

The new deal also includes beach football and futsal, a version of five-a-side football.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)