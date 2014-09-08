Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
BERLIN German sportswear company Puma said it has renewed its partnership with the Czech Republic Football Association, extending a sponsorship deal that has been running since 1995.
Puma declined to provide details on how much it was paying, or about how long the contract was for, saying only it would run into the next decade.
The new deal also includes beach football and futsal, a version of five-a-side football.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.