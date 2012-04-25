FRANKFURT German sporting goods company Puma (PUMG.DE) said wariness among European consumers hurt its first quarter earnings, with net profit falling 5 percent and results missing forecasts.

Puma, which competes with larger rivals Nike (NKE.N) and Adidas (ADSGn.DE) in the lucrative market for sneakers and soccer gear, said sales in Europe, which accounted for over 40 percent of turnover in 2011, fell 1.4 percent in the quarter.

The big three sports apparel firms had so far seemed relatively unscathed by the European debt crisis, with demand in Asia for big brands and appetite for sports in the United States helping the groups to increase sales and profits in 2011.

"In addition to the challenging overall business climate, the late arrival of winter in Europe dampened sales at wholesale accounts and retailers," Puma said in a statement on Wednesday.

Euro zone consumer confidence fell in April after three months of gains, the European Commission said last week.

Group footwear sales also dropped, falling 2.1 percent in the quarter. Puma had said last year it was losing out to rivals in fast-growing categories such as lightweight running shoes, which are surging in popularity in the United States.

Puma stuck to its outlook for 2012, saying new products, such as in the lightweight category, as well as moves to make its European operations more efficient would help it to sales growth of between 5 and 9 percent and a mid single-digit percentage rise in net profit.

The company, controlled by French luxury goods group PPR (PRTP.PA), posted net profit of 74 million euros (60.5 million pounds) for the three months to end-March on sales up 6.1 percent to 820.9 million.

Analysts had expected first-quarter net of 77.6 million euros and sales to rise 9 percent to 843 million, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)