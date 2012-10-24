LONDON Leased pub group Punch Taverns (PUB.L) said it was moving closer to defaulting on its debt after it posted a sharp drop in full-year earnings, citing the impact of wet weather and an ongoing asset review.

Punch, which spun off its better-performing managed-pubs division Spirit Pub SPRTC.L last year to cut a 3 billion pound debt built up before the economic downturn, reported a pretax profit for the year to August 18 of 64 million pounds, down 16 percent on the year before.

Revenue was down 6 percent to 491.7 million pounds.

"We have delivered profits for the year in line with our expectations and are on track with our disposal programme in extracting maximum value from our non-core assets," CEO Roger Whiteside said in a statement on Wednesday.

But Punch said the cost of servicing its 2.1 billion-pound debt was hurting business and that it was in discussions with shareholders over a restructuring.

"While the options are complex and will take time to conclude we are confident that a consensual restructuring can be successfully implemented in a manner that delivers value for stakeholders," the company said.

Punch, which plans to sell about 2,000 underperforming pubs of a total 5,000 over five years, said average net income per pub had declined 3.7 percent in its core estate and that it would focus on rising food sales to buck the trend.

Tenanted pubs, which are run by publicans who pay the company rent and rely on it for beer supplies, have not fared as well as managed pubs against a tough economic backdrop as they generally have less leeway on pricing and promotional activity.

Spirit Pub last week posted full-year sales at managed pubs up 4.8 percent and said it was working to strengthen its brands to offset the impact of increases in beer duty, wages and rising commodity and energy costs.

Shares in Punch Taverns, which had traded over 11 pounds back in 2007, closed at 6 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at around 40 million pounds.

(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Neil Maidment)