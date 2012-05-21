Struggling British process technology company Pursuit Dynamics PUDY.L has lost out on a potential contract with Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and is to accelerate cost cuts as a result, news that wiped out three quarters of its market value on Monday.

The loss-making company won extra funds from its shareholders in March. It said at the time that it was spending about 1 million pounds per month and that cash balances stood at 9.8 million pounds. It was hoping to turn cash flow positive by September and deliver sales of at least 22 million pounds ($35 million) up from less than 0.5 million pounds a year earlier.

"The loss of Procter & Gamble today is a significant blow for them," Paul Kavanagh, chairman at brokerage Killick Capital said.

"They've got a tough job in the next few weeks in establishing with their lead investors as to what the right route for the business going forward is and whether there is sufficient in the technology to push shareholder patience further."

Pursuit Dynamics said it now expected revenue for the year ending September 30 to be "materially below" its earlier expectations.

"The company has been undertaking a strategic review of the business and in light of the P&G decision the review will be accelerated to allow an update to be provided by the end of June 2012," Pursuit Dynamics said in a statement.

The company has not reported a profit for at least the past five years, and posted a loss of 15.3 million pounds in the year to September 2011.

SHARES DROPPED LAST WEEK

Last Friday, the company said talks with P&G were "nearing an outcome" -- a response to a sharp fall in its share price. It said, however, that it did not know of any reason for the share price fall.

Online shareholder bulletin boards were busy with chat about the stock on Monday.

"This company has been a disaster for many months now, and brings into question the value of their technology ... I retain some shares, but don't have too much optimism as to their true value," said one post.

Pursuit Dynamics said it would hold a conference call for investors with its results announcement on Thursday.

The company announced the joint development agreement with P&G in late 2010, under which P&G would use Pursuit Dynamics' PDX Reactor technology on trial. PDX Reactor is designed to cut down on energy costs and fluid processing times via a process using high velocity steam.

Pursuit Dynamics said P&G had decided not to pursue further evaluation or development of the technology at this stage, and would not be entering into exclusive licensing discussions with the company.

Shares in Pursuit Dynamics were down 78 percent at 15.75 pence at 1005 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, a far cry from their high of 732.5 pence about one and a half years ago.

