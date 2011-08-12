A construction worker in a crane works on the roof of the new Terminal Two at Heathrow Airport in west London April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Construction output rose by 0.5 percent in the second quarter, official data showed on Friday, leaving the preliminary estimate for gross domestic product growth unchanged.

The Office for National Statistics said construction output rose at the same rate on the quarter that it had assumed when it calculated preliminary GDP data released last month. Year-on-year, construction output fell by 1.6 percent, compared to a first estimate of a 1.4 percent contraction.

The ONS had incorrectly stated earlier on Friday that construction output rose by 2.3 percent in the second quarter, giving a 0.8 percent annual increase.

Construction makes up about 6 percent of the British economy. Weaker than expected second-quarter industrial output data is expected to trim about 0.03 percentage points of the preliminary 0.2 percent estimate of Q2 GDP growth.

The ONS will publish a second estimate of Q2 GDP, which will also include revisions to service sector output, on August 26.

The highly volatile construction output data have been questioned before by economists and surveys such as the Purchasing Managers Index have painted a much more optimistic picture of the sector than the official data.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sven Egenter)