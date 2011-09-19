A Qantas plane takes off at Sydney's airport as people fish near the runway in Sydney August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Australia's Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) has cancelled 28 flights scheduled for Tuesday due to a planned four-hour strike by ground staff, which the airline said will affect more than 6,100 passengers.

Qantas said in a statement on Monday it expected a further 27 flights to be delayed by up to 35 minutes and warned passengers of further disruptions over the next two days.

The Transport Workers Union, which represents baggage handlers and catering staff, called the strike action due to a dispute over pay and in opposition to planned domestic job cuts as the airline expands in Asia.

The strike would occur at all major Australian airports, the union said.

Aircraft engineers were also planning separate strike action on Tuesday which would affect more than 800 passengers, according to local media.

Qantas shares were trading 2.2 percent lower at A$1.56 at 3:58 a.m. British time, underperforming the wider market which fell 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)