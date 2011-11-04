PARIS An engine problem that forced a Qantas A380 jetliner to divert to Dubai has been traced to a leak in an external oil pipe, industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce had already identified the potential problem and was talking to customers about providing a solution before Friday's incident involving a London-bound Airbus superjumbo, they said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the preliminary results of investigations have not been announced.

Rolls-Royce said earlier it was working with Qantas to provide support and technical assistance and a spokesman declined any further comment on the cause of the incident.

The location of the leak is seen as significant because it appears to fall in a cooler and less dangerous part of the engine than an internal oil leak which led to a fire and engine explosion on a Rolls-powered Qantas A380 exactly one year ago.

Qantas said earlier the two incidents were not related.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Rhys Jones, Editing by Christian Plumb)