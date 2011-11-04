An engine fault forced a Qantas Airways A380 plane bound for London to divert to Dubai on Friday, exactly a year since a previous engine blowout.

Here is a short timeline of major engine mishaps over the last year:

November 2010 - Qantas is forced to ground its six superjumbo aircraft after an engine made by Britain's Rolls-Royce one of its Airbus A380s partly disintegrated mid-flight after catching fire, forcing an emerging landing.

-- Investigations into the incident focussed on oil leaks inside Rolls' Trent 900 engines, the same model used to power Singapore Airlines' and German Lufthansa's A380 fleet.

-- Qantas Airways resumed some flights of its Airbus A380 superjumbos on November 27. The Australian carrier maintained some restrictions on its A380s and said it would not be operating across the Pacific to Los Angeles.

November 2010 - Singapore Airlines said it would replace engines on three of A380 jets after finding oil stains on them.

May 2011 - A Cathay Pacific jetliner makes an emergency landing in Singapore with one of its engines apparently on fire.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways said the Airbus A330, bound for Jakarta with 136 passengers on board, landed back in Singapore "without incident" just before 2 a.m. It said the crew shut down the engine after receiving a "stall warning."

-- The Hong Kong-based airline said that it and engine maker Rolls-Royce were investigating the incident.

June 2011 - A Chicago-bound American Airlines flight with 246 passengers and crew on board, makes an emergency landing after a technical problem in one of its engines soon after it took off from India's Indira Gandhi International airport. All passengers onboard the Boeing 777 aircraft were safe.

July 2011 - An Antonov-24 (AN-24), a Soviet-designed aircraft, is forced to land on the River Ob in Russia's Tomsk region after its left engine caught fire in mid-flight. At least five people were killed and 30 injured in the landing.

November 2011 - A Qantas Airbus aircraft had an "oil quantity defect" in one engine which was switched off according to standard procedure, a Qantas spokeswoman in Sydney said.

-- The plane, with 258 people on board, landed safely in Dubai.

