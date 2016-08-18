A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen after making an emergency landing at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen after making an emergency landing at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, August 18, 2016. The smoke seen at the aircraft's wheels is due to its landing. REUTERS/Stringer

A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen after making an emergency landing at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

DOHA Qatar Airways said that an aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on Thursday landed safely and that passengers had disembarked as normal.

"Today’s QR240 from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Doha has returned to Istanbul and has landed safely. The passengers have disembarked as normal. The pilot followed all QR safety procedures," said a statement by the Gulf carrier.

Broadcaster CNN Turk reported that the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines caught fire shortly after take-off.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; editing by John Stonestreet)