SINGAPORE The chief executive of Qatar Airways said he was confident the airline would receive delivery of its A380s from Airbus EAD.PA on schedule.

"We have confidence in the A380. We are going to definitely receive our A380s on schedule. We will make sure that all the problems airlines are facing <with the A380> will be resolved before we take the aircraft," Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker told Reuters on Monday at a conference on the eve of the Singapore Airshow.

Last week, European air safety officials extended checks for Airbus A380 wing cracks to the entire superjumbo fleet and said the widespread defects could pose a safety risk if left unremedied.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Mark Tay; Editing by Anshuman Daga)