U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
DUBAI Qatar's new emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will address the nation on Wednesday at 1500 GMT, Qatar-owned Al Jazeera television reported on Tuesday.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani handed power on Tuesday to his son in a rare abdication by a hereditary Gulf Arab ruler, to try to ensure a smooth succession.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.