DUBAI Qatar's new emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will address the nation on Wednesday at 1500 GMT, Qatar-owned Al Jazeera television reported on Tuesday.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani handed power on Tuesday to his son in a rare abdication by a hereditary Gulf Arab ruler, to try to ensure a smooth succession.

