British Airways owner IAG to buy back shares after solid results
LONDON British Airways owner IAG reported operating profit in line with expectations on Friday, and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
PARIS Oil-rich emirate Qatar has increased its stake in France's Lagardere (LAGA.PA), boosting its position as the largest shareholder in the media-to-aerospace conglomerate, according to a filing to the French AMF financial regulator.
Qatar Holding said in the filing that it could raise its stake further after increasing it to 12.8 percent and that it may seek representation on the group's supervisory board.
Qatar Holding added that it may discuss strategic partnerships "allowing the creation of long-term value for shareholders" of Lagardere, though there were currently no specific plans.
Lagardere shares were roughly flat at 23.565 euros at 10:06 a.m. British time.
The company had no immediate comment.
Qatar has been a staunch supporter of Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere even as some shareholders have assailed the chief executive's strategy for the company his father founded, which competes with Pearson (PSON.L) and Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) in radio and book publishing.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
LONDON Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
VIENNA Austria may broaden a lawsuit against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium to U.S. and British courts, alleging wilful deception and fraud linked to its 2003 order for jet fighters worth nearly 2 billion euro (1.69 billion pounds).