Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) will seek to have $5 billion (3.1 billion pounds) in frozen assets released to jump-start the country's economy and provide vital relief to its citizens, a senior rebel leader said on Wednesday after talks with Arab and Western allies.

The amount is higher than a previously given estimate of $2.5 billion.

"We will request that $5 billion be unfrozen to start reconstruction of the country. There will be more demands in the future, but we urgently need the money now to support the economy and so that credit can be made available," Libyan ambassador to the UAE Aref al-Nayed told a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha.

The money will also be used to provide medical relief and to help repair infrastructure, including destroyed hospitals and schools, as well as disarm civilians, he said.

"We urgently need this money, because the infrastructure has been destroyed, schools destroyed. (Gaddafi) used schools as base for his attacks on the people, he used hospitals, he destroyed hospitals."

Nayed said he hoped the funds would be released by the end of the month.

An estimated $160 billion-$170 billion in frozen Libyan assets is held globally. As much as $700 million in Libyan assets is held in the United Arab Emirates and could be released as soon as the United Nations gives approval, the UAE foreign minister said earlier on Wednesday.

The council expects to receive a separate $1.5 billion in unfrozen assets from the United States, which Nayed said he hoped would be approved by Thursday.

(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Angus MacSwan)