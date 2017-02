LONDON The Al Ghariya liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker will deliver its Qatari cargo to the UK Milford Haven port on May 3, AIS Live ship-tracking data on Reuters showed.

The vessel, currently off the coast of Dubai, can carry up to 210,000 cubic meters of the super-cooled fuel.

That would bring the total number of gas tankers arriving in the UK from now until early May to eight.

