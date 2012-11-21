LONDON British defence technology company QinetiQ (QQ.L) said the first half of its year had been strong and it grew profits 21 percent despite what it called challenging markets.

Forward order visibility remained low, particularly in the U.S., it said. Cuts in defence spending in the U.S. and elsewhere have created difficult conditions for defence firms like QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors.

"Despite this uncertainty, with the benefit of the strong first half performance the board believes the group as a whole will perform in line with its expectations for the year," QinetiQ said on Wednesday.

Rival Ultra Electronics lowered its guidance last week on delays in U.S. and UK defence spending [ID:nL5E8MG2GO].

QinetiQ, formerly Britain's state-owned defence research agency, said its UK Services division had driven an uplift in the group underlying operating margin to 13.9 percent, enabling the company to report first-half underlying pretax profit of 85.8 million pounds compared to 71.2 million pounds last year.

Revenues were 685.5 million pounds, compared to 739.6 million a year ago.

Shares in the company have risen over 40 percent since the start of the year to close at 196 pence per share on Tuesday, their highest level since 2008.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Sarah Young)