FRANKFURT German Internet service company QSC scrapped plans to sell its DSL network, saying it needed it to take advantage of new opportunities in the market and sell cloud computing services to its customers.

QSC had said in December that it was considering a sale of the network, sending its shares up 20 percent, but had said talks were at a very early stage.

Germany's Manager Magazin reported at the time that bigger peer United Internet was a potential buyer.

Shares in QSC were down 5.1 percent at 1.87 euros (1.37 pounds) by 9:33 a.m., having earlier hit their lowest level in two and a half weeks, at 1.80 euros.

In a statement on Thursday, QSC said it had changed its mind, partly because it wanted to expand its business selling voice and data services to medium-sized companies, taking advantage of a rival's exit from the market.

It also said it needed to hang onto its own DSL network because especially medium-sized companies to whom it wants to sell cloud computing services demanded a high level of security and availability of services.

"Possession of a proprietary broadband network and direct access to the entire infrastructure, including proprietary data centres, are therefore crucial factors in helping to position QSC as a provider of especially reliable and secure cloud services in Germany," it said.

