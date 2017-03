SYDNEY An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.9 struck the Aleutian Islands in the U.S. state of Alaska late on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck 100 km (60 miles) southwest of Nikolski, the USGS said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Robert Birsel)