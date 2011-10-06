BUENOS AIRES A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook northern Argentina on Thursday, triggering panic as buildings shook but causing no damage, officials said.

The quake's epicentre was 87 miles (139 km) northeast of the city of Salta, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It had a shallow depth of 5.9 miles (9.5 km), which raises the risk of damage.

"We haven't had any reports of damage (but) the quake was felt strongly. People ran out onto the streets, they went running outside," a civil defence spokesman in Salta said.

Local media said the tremor was felt across much of northern Argentina.

(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Helen Popper)