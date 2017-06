SANTIAGO Chilean oil refinery Aconcagua temporarily suspended operations for safety reasons, state-run oil firm ENAP said on Monday, after a large quake that shook the nearby area led to interruptions in the electricity supply.

There was no damage to either of Chile's two refineries from the quake, ENAP [ENAP.UL] said.

