BOGOTA A strong earthquake rocked southwestern Colombia on Saturday rattling residents near the border with Ecuador, but there were no reports of deaths or major damage, according to local media.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at 7.0 magnitude. Its epicentre was 6 miles (10 km) southwest of Pasto, near the border with Ecuador, and was 80.3 miles (130 km) deep.

The quake was felt hundreds of miles (kilometres) south in Quito, where buildings shook for at least two minutes. Some residents of the Colombian capital, Bogota, briefly evacuated buildings.

But according to local media in Ecuador and Colombia there were no immediate reports of damage to infrastructure.

"Authorities said the quake was deep and ask people to stay calm," Colombian media network Caracol reported in a Tweet.

