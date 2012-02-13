SAN JOSE A moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of Costa Rica on Monday, shaking buildings in the capital, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake was 46 miles (75 km) south of San Jose, just offshore near the port of Puerto Quepos.

A duty officer at the police station in Dominical, a tourist town about 28 miles (45 km) south of Puerto Quepos, said the quake was felt strongly but there was no risk of a tidal wave.

The epicentre of the quake, which was originally reported as a strong 6.1 on the scale, was at a depth of 17 miles (28 km) and hit just before 5 a.m. local time (1100 GMT).

In January 2009, a 6.1 quake near San Jose killed about 40 people, according to the USGS.

