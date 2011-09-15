HAVANA A magnitude 6 earthquake occurred in the Caribbean Sea off the southern coast of Cuba on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of any damage on the island.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centred 67 miles (108 km) southwest of the Cuban town of Campechuela at a depth of 6.6 miles (10 km). The epicentre was about 70 miles (110 km) from the northern coast of Jamaica.

"Nothing was felt here in the municipality. Nothing abnormal, no unusual movement. Everything's normal," Nancy R. Perez, secretary of the municipal Communist Party branch in Campechuela, told Reuters by telephone.

A Cuban government website, citing the island's national seismological service, said the tremor was felt in other parts of the southern province of Granma. But it added there were no reports of damage.

A scientist at the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii told Reuters the quake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.

(Reporting by Nelson Acosta in Havana and Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)