NEW DELHI An earthquake measuring 4.2 shook the Indian capital New Delhi and surrounding areas late on Wednesday, but there were no reports of damage or injuries, authorities said.

Tremors lasting several seconds shook buildings across New Delhi, Reuters witnesses said.

India's Meteorological department said on its website that the quake measures 4.2 compared with earlier local media reports that an earthquake measuring 6.6 had hit the capital.

Throughout the city people quickly rushed out onto the streets fearing a major quake, as the epicentre was near Delhi.

