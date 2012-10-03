Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
JAKARTA A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 157 miles (250 km) south-southwest of Sibolga in Sumatra, Indonesia, on Wednesday at a depth of 6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Residents on Nias island off Sumatra's western coast felt minor tremors from the quake but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no casualties, Indonesian authorities said.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.