JAKARTA A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 157 miles (250 km) south-southwest of Sibolga in Sumatra, Indonesia, on Wednesday at a depth of 6 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Residents on Nias island off Sumatra's western coast felt minor tremors from the quake but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no casualties, Indonesian authorities said.

