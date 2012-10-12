SYDNEY An earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude hit eastern Indonesia near the Aru islands on Friday, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which was originally measured at 6.9, struck at a depth of 33 km (20 miles), 80 km (50 miles) north-northwest of Dobo on the Aru islands, said the USGS.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a destructive widespread tsunami was not likely to be generated by the earthquake, but that there was a small possibility of a local tsunami.

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Ed Davies)