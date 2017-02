LONDON A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck 147 miles (236 km) northwest of the Tanimbar Islands in Indonesia at 1653 GMT, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Monday.

No tsunami warning was issued, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement on its website.

Then USGS said the quake was recorded at a depth of 98 miles (158 km).

