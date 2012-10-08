JAKARTA An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The quake struck 100 miles (140 km) southeast of the city of Ambon, at a depth of 21.6 miles (35 km), the USGS said.

An Indonesian meteorological service official said no tsunami was generated.

(Reporting by Michael Taylor, Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Ron Popeski)