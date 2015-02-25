Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
SYDNEY An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude struck off southern Japan on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, with its epicentre around 290 kms (175 miles) southeast of Hachijo-jima, Izu Islands, struck at a depth of 65 kms (38 miles).
(Reporting by Michael Perry)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.