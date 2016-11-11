Black South Africans still earn far less than whites: survey
PRETORIA Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Japan, 65 km east-northeast of the city of Sendai, at 6:43 a.m. on Saturday (2143 GMT Friday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami warning had been posted. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected".
ROME Italy's three biggest parties are pushing for a national election this year, nine months ahead of schedule, but simulations published on Friday show no clear winner would emerge if the current voting system is used.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's push to create safe zones in Syria could force him to make some risky decisions about how far to go to protect refugees, including shooting down Syrian or Russian aircraft or committing thousands of U.S. troops, experts said.