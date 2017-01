LONDON An earthquake measuring 6.0 struck off the east coast of Japan in the early hours of Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake's epicentre was offshore, 192 km (120 miles) east of Hachinohe, Honshu island at a depth of 10 km.

There was no tsunami warning in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

