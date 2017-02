TOKYO An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hit Japan on Saturday 126 km (80 miles) east-southeast of Hachinohe, off the east coast of Honshu island, the USGS reported.

Japan's NHK state broadcaster said there were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake struck at 1926 GMT.

There have been a raft of earthquakes of a lesser magnitude after a massive earthquake and tsunami hit Japan on March 11.

