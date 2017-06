ISTANBUL, An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude struck 60 kilometres (37.28 miles) miles northwest the Mozambique city of BEIRA, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday.

The USGS put the depth of the tremor at 10 km (6.21 miles). There were no other details immediately available.

(Reporting by Simon Cameron-Moore)