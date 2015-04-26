A collapsed building is pictured after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman cries as her son was trapped inside a collapsed house after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy smiles as he is rescued from a collapsed house after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Students of a dance school hold candles during a prayer ceremony in Agartala, India, April 26, 2015, for victims of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Rescue workers search for bodies as a stretcher is kept ready after an earthquake hit, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man walks along damaged houses a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man cries as he walks on the street while passing through a damaged statue of Lord Buddha a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Rescue team member works to dig out the trapped body of a woman from a collapsed house a day after an earthquake in Bhaktapur, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People rush for safety during a strong aftershock after an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An injured woman cries after hearing news of a family member who died during an earthquake at a trauma center in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The bell of a temple lies in the debris of the collapsed temple after an earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gopen Rai

Doctors attend to a boy who was injured during an earthquake, at a trauma center in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy lies down in an open ground to keep safe after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tourists wait for their flights outside Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport a day after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A boy sleeps inside a makeshift shelter in an open ground after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People sit inside their makeshift shelter on open ground after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A child who was injured during an earthquake sits outside a makeshift shelter along with his family on open ground to keep safe in Kathmandu, Nepal April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

KATHMANDU Thousands of desperate Nepalese spent another night in the open in the early hours of Monday, terrorised by strong aftershocks that continued to shake the country two days after a massive quake struck, killing almost 2,500 people.

Across the capital, Kathmandu, and beyond, exhausted families whose homes were either flattened or at risk of collapse laid mattresses out on streets and erected tents to shelter from rain. The sick and wounded also lay out in the open, unable to find beds in the city's overwhelmed hospitals.

Outside Kathmandu Medical College, surgeons set up an operating theatre inside a tent.

People queued for water dispensed from the back of trucks, while the few stores still open had next to nothing on their shelves. Crowds jostled at one pharmacy to snap up medicine.

High in the Himalayas, hundreds of foreign and Nepalese climbers remained trapped after a huge avalanche killed 17 people in the worst single disaster to hit Mount Everest.

A total of 2,460 people were confirmed killed in the 7.9 magnitude quake, making it the worst such disaster to hit Nepal since 1934 when 8,500 died. Thousands more were injured.

The death toll is likely to climb as rescue workers struggle to reach remote regions in the impoverished, mountainous country of 28 million people and as bodies still buried under rubble are recovered.

With so many people sleeping in the open with no power or water and downpours forecast, fears mounted of major food and water shortages. Across the country, hundreds of villages have been left to fend for themselves.

"We are overwhelmed with rescue and assistance requests from all across the country," said Deepak Panda, a member of the country's disaster management.

Several countries rushed to send aid and personnel.

India flew in medical supplies and members of its National Disaster Response Force. China sent a 60-strong emergency team. Pakistan's army said it was sending four C-130 aircraft with a 30-bed hospital, search and rescue teams and relief supplies.

A Pentagon spokesman said a U.S. military aircraft with 70 personnel left the United States on Sunday and was due in Kathmandu on Monday. Australia said it was sending a specialist urban search and rescue team to Kathmandu at Nepal's request.

Britain, which believes several hundred of its nationals are in Nepal, said it was delivering supplies, medics and search and rescue teams.

But there has been little sign of international assistance on the ground so far, with some aid flights prevented from landing by aftershocks that closed Kathmandu's main airport several times on Sunday.

AVALANCHE TERROR

In the Himalayas, hundreds of climbers were still feeling tremors on Sunday powerful enough to send snow and boulders cascading towards them.

The huge and deadly avalanche on Saturday triggered by the earthquake caused panic at Everest base camp, a sprawling "city" of tents from where mountaineers set off for the world's highest peak.

"It was a monstrous sound, like the demons had descended on the mountain," Khile Sherpa, a Nepalese guide, told Reuters, recalling the moment the avalanche hit.

He was one of the lucky few airlifted to the relative safety of Kathmandu, although hospitals there were overflowing and hundreds of patients had to wait outside to be treated.

The disaster has underlined the woeful state of Nepal's medical facilities. The country has only 2.1 physicians and 50 hospital beds for every 10,000 people, according to a 2011 World Health Organization report.

"The earthquake has exposed that Nepal's best public hospital infrastructure has crumbled at a time when it should serve more people in a hurry," said Sarvendra Moongla, a senior surgeon at Bir Hospital's Trauma Centre in Kathmandu, which opened in February.

At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, bodies, including that of a boy aged about seven, were heaped in a dark room. The stench of death was overpowering.

Outside, a 30-year-old woman who had been widowed wailed: "Oh Lord, why did you take him alone? Take me along with him."

COUNTING THE COST

Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at business research firm IHS, said long-term reconstruction costs in Nepal using proper building standards for an earthquake zone could be more than $5 billion, or around 20 percent of the country's GDP.

"With housing construction standards in Nepal being extremely low ... the impact of the earthquake has been devastating based on initial reports," he said in an early analysis of the likely damage.

In crowded Kathmandu, many buildings were flattened or badly damaged.

Nepali army officer Santosh Nepal and a group of rescuers worked all night on Saturday to open a passage into a collapsed building in Kathmandu. They used pick axes because bulldozers could not get through the ancient city's narrow streets.

"We believe there are still people trapped inside," he told Reuters, pointing at concrete debris and twisted reinforcement rods where a three-storey residential building once stood.

Among the capital's landmarks destroyed in the earthquake was the 60-metre (200-foot) Dharahara Tower, built in 1832 for the queen of Nepal.

(Additional reporting by Ross Adkin and Rupam Jain Nair in Kathmandu; Frank Jack Daniel, Mayank Bhardwaj, Krista Mahr, Amit Ganguly and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Robert Birsel in Islamabad, Neha Dasgupta and Clara Ferreira-Marques in Mumbai and Norihiko Shirouzo in Beijing; Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Mark Bendeich)