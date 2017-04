Local residents walk on a bridge, past collapsed buildings, after Tuesday's earthquake at Singati Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Nepal on Saturday, about 76 km east south east of the capital Kathmandu, at a shallow depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on April 25, killing more than 8,000 people and there have been a series of aftershocks since then.

