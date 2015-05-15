NEW DELHI A U.S. team has identified the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed in Nepal as that of a missing Marines UH-1Y Huey helicopter, the U.S. military's Pacific Command said on Friday.

The crash wreckage was found around 8 miles (13 km) north of the town of Charikot, Army Major Dave Eastburn, spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command, said in a statement.

"The assessment of the site is ongoing and a thorough investigation will be conducted," he added.

The statement made no mention of the fate of the six Marines and two Nepali soldiers on board the Huey that went missing while on a relief missing in earthquake-struck Nepal on Tuesday.

Nepal says all eight died in the crash.

