PATNA, India Tremors shook northeast India on Monday, three days after a severe earthquake caused devastation in neighbouring Nepal, sending residents rushing out of their homes fearing for their safety.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centred in the Indian state of West Bengal and had a magnitude of 5.1, less severe than Saturday's 7.9 quake in Nepal that has been followed by dozens of aftershocks.

"It was just now, Everything was shaking. People began to come out of their homes," a Reuters reporter in the north Indian city of Patna said.

