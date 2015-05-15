The U.S. military said on Friday that wreckage of an American helicopter lost on an earthquake relief mission in Nepal had been found, and it believed there were no survivors.

Lieutenant General John Wissler said at a news conference in Nepal that he could not give a cause of the accident or identify those killed, and he said the military was halting recovery efforts temporarily due to bad weather conditions. The helicopter was carrying six U.S. Marines and two Nepalese soldiers.

